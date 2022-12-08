British border staff to strike leading to disruption in UK airports during Christmas

In a pay dispute, Border Force employees at six significant British airports, including the busiest, Heathrow, will walk out for eight days this month, potentially disrupting holiday travel.

The PCS trade union announced that employees working at passport booths for the British interior ministry would strike at the Port of Newhaven, Heathrow and Gatwick airports in London, as well as a few provincial airports.

Around 2,000 to 3,000 employees, according to the union’s general secretary Mark Serwotka, would participate in the walkouts every day except one from December 23 to December 31.

Serwotka responded when asked why the union chose the holiday season: ‘Those people will lose salary when they go on strike; they do it as a last choice, and the responsibility of the union is to guarantee that the action that we call gets noticed.’

The decision, according to immigration minister Robert Jenrick, is ‘unjustifiable’ and will thwart the aspirations of thousands of families and businesses.