Data says by 2050 two in every five South Korean will be living alone

According to the national statistics agency, the proportion of South Koreans living alone is expected to more than quadruple from 2000 to 2050. The lowest fertility rate in the globe is a result of a change in family composition, which is shown by this.

One in three homes in 2021 (7.2 million) were single-person households, which outnumbered all other multi-person family types. The percentage, which was 15.5% in 2000, would probably increase to approximately 40% by the middle of the century, predicts Statistics Korea.

According to the figures, families are changing as Koreans adapt to social norms and economic realities in a country that is rapidly modernising.

Although it still falls far short of Japan or Germany, South Korea now has a share of single-person homes that is roughly equivalent to that of the United Kingdom.

While 13% of respondents said they were burdened by having to raise children, over half of singles cited a lack of money and job security as their reasons for not getting married.

Respondents who said they haven’t found the right match or don’t feel pressure to get married made up 25% of the sample. The rise in one-person dwellings will put further strain on the ageing population of the nation.