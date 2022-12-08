Dates of Dubai Shopping Festival announced

Dubai: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), has announced the dates of 28th edition of The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). The DSF will be held from December 15, 2022, to January 29, 2023. The 46-day event will feature entertainment, big-name concerts, fashion exclusives, shopping deals, hotel offers and raffles, among others.

DFRE informed that this edition will also feature ‘Drones Light Show’. The drone show sees a swarm of drones take to the night sky to put up a stunning light and sound display. The first edition of DSF was on 16 February 1996.The idea of DSF was launched by Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.