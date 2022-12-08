Deepika Padukone to make her debut as a lady Singham in Rohit Shetty’s next directorial ‘Singham Again’

In the upcoming film ‘Singham Again,’ directed by Rohit Shetty, Deepika Padukone will make her acting debut as a female Singham. Recently, Deepika and Rohit worked together on the song ‘Current Laga Re’ for his upcoming holiday comedy ‘Cirkus,’ which stars Ranveer Singh.

Deepika was present at the Mumbai song launch ceremony when ace filmmaker Shetty made the major announcement.

Shetty stated during the event, according to ET Times: ‘Deepika will play Lady Singham in the next movie we’re developing in the Singham universe. She is once again my lady cop from ‘Singham.’ We are working together next year.’

Ajay Devgn and Deepika will appear together on screen.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared a picture of Deepika and Rohit and wrote, ‘It’s official… Rohit Shetty – Deepika Padukone – ‘Singham Again’… #RohitShetty announces his lady #Singham… #DeepikaPadukone to be a part of #SinghamAgain, making her the first lady cop of #RohitShetty’s popular Cop Universe.’

After ‘Chennai Express’ in 2013, this will be Rohit and Deepika’s second significant project together. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan was one of the highest-grossing movies in India.