Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Keralite wins $1 million

Dubai: An Indian expat named Jaya Krishnan has won $1 million in Dubai Duty Free’s Millennium Millionaire Series 407 draw. The draw was held in Concourse B, Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport.

Jaya Krishnan hailing from Kerala works as an operations manager for IntegralTech Networks LLC in Deira. He purchased the winning ticket on November 8 at the airport while on his way to London with his wife.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for 2 luxury vehicles. Rainer Bothern, who is based in Germany, won a Mercedes Benz G 63 (Travertine Beige Metallic) car with ticket number 0233 in Finest Surprise Series 1823, which he purchased online on November 11. Lastly, Vitaly Kariy, a Russian national based in Dubai, won a BMW R nineT Pure (Granite Grey) motorbike with ticket number 0824 in Finest Surprise Series 522, which he purchased online on November 14.