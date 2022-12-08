Gulf country releases list of official holidays in 2023

Muscat: Oman has released list of holidays in 2023. His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued the Royal Decree No 88/2022 specifying the days of official holidays.

The Royal Decree announced the official holidays for units of the state’s administrative apparatus, other public sectors and private sector establishments:

1 Hijri New Year (Muharram 1st)

2 Prophet’s birthday (12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal)

3 Isra and Miraj (27th of the month of Rajab),

4 The Glorious National Day (November 18-19),

5 The day the Sultan assumed the reins of power in the country (January 11),

6 The blessed Eid Al-Fitr, starting from (29 of the month of Ramadan until third of the month of Shawwal,

7 The blessed Eid Al-Adha, from 9 to 12 of the month of Dhul-Hijjah.