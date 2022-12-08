DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

In New Zealand, airlines forced to ration jet fuel, but the impact was minimal.

Dec 8, 2022, 01:50 pm IST

Key regional airlines said on Wednesday that they intended to keep flying to New Zealand, which is beginning to curtail jet fuel after a recent cargo failed regulatory tests.

 

According to Cath O’Brien, an official with a national panel of airline representatives, jet fuel supplies at the country’s major airport in Auckland will be reduced to 75% of projected allocations.

 

However, national carrier Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines ruled out quick schedule modifications, as did an executive of another large regional airline who requested anonymity due to a lack of media authorization.

 

‘We understand how critical it is to get our customers throughout our network in the run-up to Christmas, and our staff is working hard to ensure we will continue,’ said David Morgan, the national carrier’s chief safety officer.

