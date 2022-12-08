In New Zealand, airlines forced to ration jet fuel, but the impact was minimal.

Key regional airlines said on Wednesday that they intended to keep flying to New Zealand, which is beginning to curtail jet fuel after a recent cargo failed regulatory tests.

According to Cath O’Brien, an official with a national panel of airline representatives, jet fuel supplies at the country’s major airport in Auckland will be reduced to 75% of projected allocations.

However, national carrier Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines ruled out quick schedule modifications, as did an executive of another large regional airline who requested anonymity due to a lack of media authorization.

‘We understand how critical it is to get our customers throughout our network in the run-up to Christmas, and our staff is working hard to ensure we will continue,’ said David Morgan, the national carrier’s chief safety officer.