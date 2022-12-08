In order to replace supplies after Ukraine, the UK orders anti-tank weapons

In an agreement for 229 million pounds, Britain said it has ordered thousands of additional anti-tank guns from the Swedish company Saab (SAABb.ST) in an effort to replenish its stock after sending thousands of the weapons to Ukraine.

The Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon (NLAW) systems were generously donated to Ukraine this year to aid in their resistance against Russian forces, according to the British defence minister on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the defence minister, Ben Wallace, the equipment has already supported the Ukrainian army in ‘a crucial role.’

‘By assuring our Armed Forces will receive a consistent supply of these weapons over the future years, we are continuing to fulfil our commitment to NATO,’ he said.

Under three consecutive prime ministers this year, Britain has helped train Ukraine’s armed forces and sent Ukraine a variety of equipment, including an air defence package to assist shoot down drones.