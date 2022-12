Indian Railways cancels 262 trains today: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has fully cancelled 262 trains today, Thursday, 8 December including Kochuveli – Bengaluru Humsafar Express, New Delhi- Kanpur Shatabdi Express, and Patna Banaras Janshatabdi Express. The national transporter also changed origin station of 32 trains, short-terminated 32 trains, rescheduled 13 trains and diverted 17 trains. These trains scheduled to operate today were cancelled due to maintenance and operational reasons.

Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Steps to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement