Jennifer Lawrence receives wide criticism and gets brutally trolled for her comment on female action leads

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence recently appeared in an episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors with one of the most renowned actresses of tinsel town, Viola Davis. The two talked about their work, the status of female actors in movies, parenthood, and a variety of other topics. However, one of Lawrence’s online comments drew harsh criticism, and she was mercilessly mocked.

Speaking with Davis about her film ‘The Woman King’, Lawrence made a comment about female action heroes which didn’t sit down well with many. She said, ‘I remember when I was doing ‘Hunger Games’, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work – because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.’

She added, ‘And it just makes me so happy every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every one of those beliefs, and proves that it is just a lie to keep certain people out of the movies. To keep certain people in the same positions that they’ve always been in.’

When Lawrence asserted that there had never been a female action movie lead before her, many people immediately disagreed.

In response to the interview, Franklin Leonard, founder of The Black List, tweeted, ‘It is untrue that no one had ever put a woman in an action movie before Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Hunger Games’.’

Leonard added, ‘It is absolutely true that Hollywood had and has a real bias against women-driven action movies because of this ridiculous belief about who identifies with whom.’

Netizens began making references to Sigourney Weaver for her involvement in the ‘Alien’ trilogy, Linda Hamilton for her role in the ‘Terminator’ films, and Pam Grier for her role in ‘Foxy Brown’ as a response to Lawrence’s accusations.

Some even included Michelle Yeoh from ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ and Angelina Jolie from the ‘Tomb Raider’ movies, both of which featured several action scenes.