Massive fire erupts in Sharjah warehouse

Sharjah: A massive fire broke out in a spare parts warehouse in Industrial Area 6 in Sharjah, UAE. The fire was extinguished by Sharjah Civil Defence. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

The fire was reported at 7.15 am today. Civil Defence vehicles from the Al Mina, Samnan centres and the Al Nahda point, along with the national ambulance reached the spot immediately. The fire was brought under control within half an hour.

Also Read: BJP set to record landslide victory in Gujrat; Congress leads in Himachal

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.