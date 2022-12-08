Pak terrorist organization TTP ‘murdered and hanged’ soldier!

Peshawar, Pakistan – In the bazaar of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, the jihadist terrorist organisation TTP (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan) murdered a Pakistani soldier before hanging his head from a tree. A message has also been left here warning that ‘no one should join in the burial of the deceased, or the repercussions would be severe’.

This information was posted on social media by Afghan journalist Suhaib Zuberi and a few other people. It’s interesting that neither the Pakistani army nor the government have yet responded to this.

Malala Yousafzai’s father Ziauddin, a Pakistani activist who won the Nobel Peace Prize, recently posted on social media about another event that occurred nearby. Rahmanullah and his son Shahid were shot dead by TTP militants who broke into their home late on December 5th in the Jani Khel neighbourhood of Bannu district. The tree was also used to hang the body of Rehmanullah. There is now just a 10-year-old daughter remaining in this household.