Pakistani hit song ‘Pasoori’ tops the list and becomes the most Googled song in the world this year

As 2022 draws to a close, Google has released its list of ‘Year in Search 2022,’ which provides a summary of the topics that trended and received the most attention online during the year.

Google has compiled a list of the top 10 searches in a variety of categories, including people, movies, current events, and much more.

The most Googled song in the world this year is Pakistan’s popular song ‘Pasoori,’ which tops the list of all songs in the world. The song, performed by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, defeated BTS’ Butter to take the top spot on the chart. It was made popular by the time it was published earlier this year on Coke Studio’s 14th season.

The song found popularity on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram as a trending audio, which led to several covers across the world.

In addition to Imagine Dragons, the K-pop group BTS occupies multiple positions in the Top 10 list. BTS’s ‘Butter’ and ‘Dynamite’ are ranked second and seventh on the list, respectively, while Imagine Dragons’ ‘Enemy’ and ‘Believer’ are ranked fifth and sixth.

Interestingly, the subcontinent has had a successful year for music. Along with Pakistan’s ‘Pasoori,’ two Indian songs have also made it into the top 10.

Number 3 on the list was Aditya A’s ‘Chaand Baaliyan,’ which, like Pasoori, became extremely popular online.

Srivalli, the final track on the list from Telugu smash ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ came in at number 10. The song has been sung by singer Javed Ali while the original Telugu song was sung by Sid Sriram. The song has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.