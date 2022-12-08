Pijush Kanti Biswas, senior Tripura Congress leader, five others join TMC

Pijush Kanti Biswas, a prominent member of the Tripura Congress, joined the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday in New Delhi, according to a statement from the party. Early in the following year, Tripura is expected to hold elections for its 60-member House.

In the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the former Tripura PCC chairperson, along with a number of other Congress leaders from the northeastern state, joined the TMC at its party office in the nation’s capital, it said.

A party official predicted that Biswas would be named the TMC’s state president for Tripura. Additionally, former Tripura PCC general secretaries Tejen Das and Ananta Banerjee, former working president of the state Congress Purnita Chakma, and former Tripura Youth Congress general secretary Samarendra Ghosh were all inducted into the TMC.

The Tripura chapter of the TMC tweeted, ‘Our family strengthens. With an aim to work for the betterment of Tripura, former INC State President Pijush Kanti Biswas joined our Trinamool family today. We wholeheartedly welcome him to our party.’ Mamata Banerjee said, ‘I welcome you all to the TMC.’

‘We will fight together against the BJP’s misrule in Tripura and the terror that saffron forces have unleashed in the state,’ Abhishek Banerjee declared. The TMC, which is attempting to increase its presence in the northeastern state, participated in the civic elections last year and received more than 16% of the vote.