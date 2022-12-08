PM Modi’s magic delivers in Gujarat, Congress fights hard in Himachal; Live updates!

As the vote-counting process gets under way today, the results of the elections in Gujarat and Himachal will be announced. According to the study conducted by exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is anticipated to win both states’ elections. By capitalising on the Narendra Modi wave, the BJP is attempting to shatter the anti-incumbency in Gujarat.

For a record-breaking 27 years, the saffron party has dominated Gujarat. Congress and the BJP have historically engaged in a two-way battle for the state, but the addition of the Aam Aadmi Party made this year’s election much more exciting (AAP). This election will also serve as a litmus test for the Congress party, which has been trying to maintain its relevance in the wake of the departure of notable stalwarts who switched to the BJP.

In the past nearly forty years, no existing government in northern Himachal state has taken the reins again. In the closely contested elections in the hill state, the majority of exit polls predicted a victory for the BJP, which is currently in power. The Congress has expressed confidence in the party winning the assembly elections, stating that the voters will decide on the crucial issues of price increases, unemployment, the outdated pension system, and other difficulties they have been experiencing in their daily lives.