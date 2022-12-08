Remains of a Elasmosaur dinosaur dating back almost 100 million years found in Australia

In Queensland, Australia, the remnants of a species that lived about 100 million years ago were discovered, which is fantastic news for palaeontologists. The three letters that helped decipher ancient hieroglyphics in Egypt are compared to Rosetta Stone by experts, and they think the remains could be vital in comprehending the existence of new species of prehistoric marine creatures.

According to ABC News, the fossilised remains belonged to the first of its type, an Elasmosaur, a long-necked plesiosaur.

A discovery like this is incredibly uncommon, according to Dr. Espen Knutsen, senior curator of palaeontology at the Queensland Museum, and additional examinations will be done on the remains. While Elasmosaur skulls have been found, this is the first instance where it was connected to the body.

The Elasmosaur were around eight metres in length, according to existing research.

‘A lot of it is neck,’ Knutsen told The Guardian. ‘At least half, if not two-thirds of the entire body length [of an Elasmosaur] is mostly neck.’

Despite the fact that the remains were discovered in decent condition, the experts concluded the animal had been ‘bit into half’ by an apex predator, with a Kronosaur being their best guess. That will be the working theory for the scientists as they look to understand the creatures of that time period.

The team of researchers took great care to preserve the skull and body, and the initial examinations on them would focus on the flippers and teeth.