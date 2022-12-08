South Korea considers rehiring additional truck drivers

The South Korean government was getting closer to ordering more truckers back to work on Wednesday, as their national strike entered its 14th day.

However, the administration has yet to reach an agreement with truckers, whose strike to extend an income-guarantee programme has severely hampered shipments from the world’s sixth-largest exporter.

According to the Finance Ministry, the Cabinet will meet on Thursday to discuss ordering drivers who serve the petrochemical and steel industries to return to work.

Last month, the government ordered cement truck drivers to return to work.

The strike has disrupted supply lines and, according to the government, has delayed delivery of items worth 3.5 trillion won ($2.65 billion) in its first 12 days.

The transport ministry reported on Wednesday that petrochemical shipments for domestic delivery were down to 65% of typical levels, while steel shipments for all clients were at 47%.