Sushmita Sen and Sikandar Kher begin prep on the third season of ‘Aarya’

Aarya, one of the most adored and well-liked web series, is returning for a third season. As they started the show’s preparation, actor Sikandar Kher and director Ram Madhvani posed for photos.

As the crew got to work on the forthcoming and eagerly anticipated return of a whole new season of the show, Kher posted a picture on his social media account.

The show’s first two seasons received excellent reviews from critics and audiences alike. Sikandar won multiple honours earlier this year for his performance as the show’s essential lead in the first two seasons, which were directed by Sushmita Sen.

Sikandar expressed his excitement, ‘It’s wonderful to be back with this incredible team and I’m so looking forward to starting to shoot soon. We have begun workshops for the new season and from whatever I have read so far, I’m excited to take the audiences on a thrilling new ride. This is one of the most impeccably written characters I have played. Can’t wait to bring Daulat back on screens.’