There is ‘no normal life’ under Islamic Republic control; Report

Tehran: Roya Piraei, whose mother Minoo Majidi was slain in anti-hijab rallies in Iran, claims that ‘nobody lives a normal existence under the supervision of the Islamic Republic.’ Iran’s Kermanshah is where Roya, 25, is originally from. On September 20, Minoo Majidi was being shot at close range by security personnel riding motorcycles while she was yelling with other protesters.

According to TIME, she allegedly passed away with 167 shotgun rounds lodged in her back. After Minoo Majidi’s funeral, Roya left the country for her safety. She claims that her mother’s passing was ‘like a cyclone, it wiped away everything.’ She continued, ‘I believe I was buried alongside her’.

When Roya was asked how it was growing up in Iran, she said to TIME, ‘I’m not suggesting that I lived a normal existence. Under the rule of the Islamic Republic, no one lives a regular life. But I genuinely valued my family since I never felt like I needed to change for them. I had complete freedom to think and act whatever I pleased. The government and society exerted additional pressure. I was pretty close to my family before all of this happened. I was overwhelmed with gratitude. We had each other and loved one another despite the gloom of what the Islamic Republic inflicted to our community’.

Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman accused of wearing her headscarf improperly, passed away while in police custody, sparking the first of many nationwide protests across Iran.