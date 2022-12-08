Thumping win in PM Modi’s home turf; BJP camp kickstarts celebrations!

Gandhinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) is set return to power in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat with record number of seats in the legislative assembly, a thumping win for the seventh straight term. With the party either winning or leading on 157 of 182 seats, it is clear to have a saffron wave across the state.

Celebrations broke out in Gandhinagar as the BJP nears a record-breaking victory. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief CR Paatil exchanged sweets while celebrating the party’s victory. The party workers played musical instruments and danced to celebrate the nearing victory.

The party registered its first win in the Dahod constituency where Kanaiyalal Bachubhai Kishori won with a margin of nearly 30,000 votes. Kishori, who was up against Congress’ Harshadbhai Valchandbhai Ninama and Aam Aadmi Party’s Dineshbhai Bhurabhai Muniya, received 72,660 votes with a 43.54% vote share. His Congress opponent, Ninama, got 43,310 votes and shared a vote percentage of 25.95, while AAP’s Muniya got 34,010 votes with a 20.38 pc vote share.

The other seat on which the party won was the Petlad constituency, where BJP’s Kamleshbhai Rameshbhai Patel secured 89,166 votes while Congress’ Prakash Budhabhai Parmar got 71,212 votes. The party also won the Mahuva seat. Mohanbhai Bhodiya won the elections defeating Congress’ Geraiyia Dippakkumar.

The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections began on Thursday at 8 am. The counting in Gujarat began at 37 centres in 33 districts. Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi said that 182 counting observers, 182 election officers and 494 assistant election officers are on duty for the counting process. There will be an additional 78 Assistant Election Officers for the counting of votes. In addition, 71 additional Assistant Election Officers have been assigned responsibility for the electronically transmitted postal ballot system in the previous polls.

Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases on December 1 and 5 respectively. The approximate voter turnout in Gujarat by the end of the second phase of the Gujarat elections was recorded at 59.11%. During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14%. While polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12.

Meanwhile, the exit polls have indicated a clear win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat. BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remaining in the Chief Minister’s post for the longest time before becoming the Prime Minister. Congress gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly elections in 2017. However, AAP may spoil the game for Congress by taking away a significant vote share in their favour.