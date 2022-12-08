TRS’s name change to Bharat Rashtra Samithi approved by election commission

On Thursday, the Election Commission notified TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that it had approved the party’s name change from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

The EC cited a letter the party sent to the election body on October 5 asking for its name to be changed in a letter to TRS.

‘I am directed to refer to your letter issued on 05-10-2022 on the subject cited and to say that the commission has accepted your request for change in the name of your party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The necessary notification in this regard will be issued in due course,’ said the letter issued by the EC.

On October 5, Telangana’s ruling TRS changed its name to ‘BRS,’ announcing the party’s entry into ‘national politics.’

The party’s general body meeting held here resulted in the passage of a resolution to that effect. After reading the resolution, Rao declared that the party’s general assembly had unanimously decided to change the name of the organisation from TRS to BRS.

On November 7, the TRS published a notice informing the public of its intention to change its name to BRS and requesting any objections the public may have.

On Friday, December 9, KCR has scheduled a meeting of his party members at the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, where he will sign.