UAE announces new target launch date for Moon Mission

Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced new target launch date for UAE’s Moon Mission. The Rashid Rover will be launched on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2.38am Eastern US Time or 11.38am UAE time.

This is UAE’s first mission to the Moon. A successful mission would make the UAE the fourth country globally to land on the Moon.

The Rashid Rover was supposed to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on November 22. Later it was postponed to November 28 and then to November 30 and then to December 1.

Japan-based ispace inc (ispace) will land the Rashid Rover on the Moon. The integrated launch vehicle will start rolling out to the launch pad — Space Launch Complex 40 — at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida soon.

The rover will land in Moon in April 2023. The Rover will take a low-energy route to the Moon rather than a direct approach. The Rashid Rover is named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai.