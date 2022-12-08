Universal’s big-screen adaptation of ‘Wicked’ casts Broadway veteran Ethan Slater as Boq

Broadway veteran Ethan Slater has been cast in Universal’s production of ‘Wicked’ for the big screen. In the project, he is playing the role of Boq.

Slater will join the previously revealed cast of Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in the Jon M. Chu-directed movie. The Wizard role is being discussed with Jeff Goldblum.

The movie, which serves as a prequel to ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ will detail the events that led up to Dorothy’s arrival in Oz as well as their covert friendship before Elphaba became the Wicked Witch of the West.

Nessarose, the younger sister of Elphaba is in love with Boq, but he just invites her out to win over Glinda, his true love.

Release dates for the two-part movie adaption are set for Christmas 2024 and 2025. It is based on a script written by Winnie Holzman, who wrote the book for the musical, and Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, who created the stage musical version of Gregory Maguire’s best-selling book ‘Wicked.’

David Stone and Marc Platt will co-produce it.