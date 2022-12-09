A syndicate of 165 people of Belgian village wins jackpot of €143 million in the EuroMillions lottery

A syndicate of 165 individuals from a town in Belgium won the EuroMillions lottery’s €143 million grand prize.

Olmen inhabitants from Antwerp province paid equally for the tickets at their neighbourhood newsstand. Each citizen of Belgium won over €868,000 ($9,17,967) in the lotto, according to the Belgian National Lottery.

There were almost 27 million submissions in the draw on Tuesday. According to EuroMillions, the total jackpot reward was worth €142,897,164 ($15,11,83,056).

Despite previous group wins in Belgium, according to Joke Vermoere, spokesman for the National Lottery, this one was the biggest.

When several of the lottery winners heard the news on Wednesday, Vermoere was at the newsstand. She said, ‘Their responses ranged from stoicism to exhilaration.’

The spokesperson said that the lottery win is the ‘best Christmas present’. The newsagents’ owner, who has been the organiser of various group pots in the past, said that he repeated the news of lottery win ‘five to six times’ as his customers were unable to believe the win.

‘They all played together in the same newsagent in Olmen, where they each invested €15. It is not the first time that De Pershoek organises this kind of group pot, but it is the first time that they win so much,’ she stated.