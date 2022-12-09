Aerosmith’s final two Las Vegas residency concerts have been cancelled due to Steven Tyler’s poor health

Aerosmith’s final two Las Vegas residency concerts have been cancelled. The announcement was made on that band’s social media pages.

‘On doctors’ recommendation, Steven must skip these shows,’ the band stated in an apology to their fans. ‘Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year!’ the band wrote on Wednesday.

The band’s main singer Steven Tyler’s ill health forced the cancellation of the shows. The band had to postpone their June and July residency concerts in Las Vegas earlier this year in May owing to Tyler’s illness.

‘As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,’ the group wrote at that time. ‘After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.’

The 74-year-old Tyler left a rehab facility in July, and according to his representative, he is ‘doing exceptionally well and looking forward to being back on stage.’

The group then returned to the stage in Maine and Massachusetts at the start of September.

Later, in November, Tyler gave a performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.