After BJP wins Kurhani seat, former RJD member wants to see Nitish removed

Anil Kumar Sahni, a former RJD MLA from Kurhani whose conviction in a fraud case forced a byelection in the assembly seat in Bihar that was won by the BJP on Thursday, has called for the resignation of chief minister Nitish Kumar on moral grounds and the transfer of power to his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

‘It isn’t a defeat of the ruling mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). It’s defeat of CM Nitish Kumar whose party JD-U chose a non-EBC candidate for a seat populated by people from EBCs (extremely backward classes). The vote we got was due to Tejashwi Yadav,’ Sahni claimed on Friday, adding that EBCs were upset with Kumar.

Manoj Kushwaha Singh of the JD-U (Janata Dal-United), who received 73,073 votes, was the candidate chosen by the ruling coalition to run against the Bharatiya Janata Party, which received 76,722 votes.

‘People of Kurhani have taught him a lesson. If there is any morality left in Nitish Kumar, he should resign and hand over the chief ministership to Tejashwi Yadav,’ the former MLA said.

He claimed that JD-U’s ally RJD had its seat ‘taken under a conspiracy’ by JD-U.