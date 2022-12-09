After fiance’s family cancels wedding, man in Bengaluru commits suicide, case filed.

A 29-year-old man from Bengaluru committed suicide after the woman he was engaged to refused to wed him. The girl’s family decided to call off the wedding after hearing some rumours. The victim allegedly took his own life after attempting to resolve the situation but was humiliated and forcibly removed from the girl’s home.

The girl, her mother, and a relative are all wanted on charges of aiding suicide, according to the boy’s father, who alleges that they have all fled. Additionally, it has been claimed that the accused threatened to kill the victim if he continued to bother the girl, telling him to commit suicide instead.

According to The New Indian Express, the deceased man, Mohan Kumar, committed suicide close to his fiance’s house in Hosapalya on Magadi Road. He lived in the Magadi area of Thippasandra and worked for a private company.

Kavyashree has been revealed to be his fiancée. According to the TNIE report, Kavyashree’s family received Rs 10 lakh from Kumar’s family for the wedding arrangements, as well as encouragement to continue her studies after the wedding.