Air India announces discounted flight tickets from UAE

Dubai: The flag carrier of India, Air India introduced special offers for passengers. Air India has announced a discount on airline ticket fare from the UAE to India on the occasion of Christmas.

The discounted flight tickets are offered in Dubai to Kochi, Kozhikode, Chennai, New Delhi and Mumbai routes. It will be also available on Sharjah-Kozhikode route. The one-way tickets will cost 730 UAE dirhams( RS 16,360). Passengers can fly with this tickets up to December 24.