Akasa Air offers discounts on flight tickets: Details inside

Mumbai: Private sector air carrier in India, Akasa Air has announced discounts on flight tickets. The offer is announced under its ‘#YearEndSale’. The airline is offering a discount of up to 10% on booking flight domestic air tickets from 11 cities.

‘Travel plans just getting started? With our #YearEndSale, enjoy 10% off on 450 weekly flights across 11 cities in India! Use promo code: FESTIV10 Book before 12th Dec,’ Akasa Air tweeted.

Also Read: IRCTC launches ‘Christmas special’ air tour package: Details

The offer is valid for flight tickets booked till 23:59 hours on December 12, 2022. To avail the discount, customers need to use the Akasa Air promo code ‘FESTIV10’. The discount offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable and cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme or promotion.

Akasa Air currently offers its services in 11 cities of the country, and air travellers can get discounted flight tickets on routes between these destinations. Akasa Air operates from Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Agartala, Kochi, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow and Visakhapatnam.