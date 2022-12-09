America prepares anti-drone and air defence aid worth of $275 million to be sent to Ukraine

According to a document obtained by Reuters on Thursday and sources familiar with the package, the United States is getting ready to send Ukraine a $275 million military aid package that will include new capabilities to combat drones and bolster air defences.

The release of the package might occur as soon as this Friday. It was impossible to determine the equipment’s anti-drone and air defence specifications.

According to the persons and the document, the Pentagon is also anticipated to include rockets from Lockheed Martin Corp, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, 155mm ammunition, Humvee combat vehicles, and generators.