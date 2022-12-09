Badminton World Tour Finals: HS Prannoy defeats world number 1 Viktor Axelsen

Bangkok: In badminton, ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy, ranked 12th in the world defeated world number one Viktor Axelsen by ‘14-21, 21-17, 21-18’ at the Badminton World Tour Finals in Bangkok.

But Viktor Axelsen, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year will still enter the second round. Prannoy will not enter the second round as he in the last week lost 2 matches.

The Badminton World Federation shifted its $1.5 million flagship event to the Thailand after original host China dropped the tournament due to its tough Covid restrictions.