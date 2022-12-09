FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face Croatia in quarter-finals today

Doha: In football, former world champions Brazil will face Croatia on Friday in the first quarterfinal match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The match will be held at Education City Stadium at 8.30 pm (IST). Croatia was as the runners up in the year 2018. Brazil emerged victorious five times – 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2022.

Croatia have been unbeaten in the tournament so far as they secured one win and two draws in the group stages and then defeated Japan on penalties in the Round of 16. Croatia settled for a ‘1-1’ draw against Morocco and a goalless draw against Belgium in the group stages. They defeated Canada by ‘4-1’ and entered the Round of 16.

Brazil defeated Serbia by ‘2-0’ and Switzerland by ‘1-0’. But, the 5-times world champions suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon by ‘0-1’ in the group stages. In the Round of 16, they defeated South Korea by ‘4-1’.

Croatia and Brazil had faced each other 4 times earlier. Out of the 4 matches, 2 were World Cup games and the other 2 were friendly matches. Brazil remained unbeaten in all four meetings. Brazil defeated Croatia 3 times and 1 match ended in a draw.

Team Croatia has suffered the loss in 4 of its 5 World Cup games against South American countries. The only time that they won was against Argentina (3-0) in 2018. 2 of those 4 defeats have been against Brazil in the years 2006 and 2014.

Croatia vs Brazil? probable playing XIs:

Brazil: Alisson; A Sandro, T Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; V Junior, Neymar, Raphinha; Richarlison

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic