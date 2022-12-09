Himachal Congress convenes a meeting of the Legislature Party today to select the chief minister

After winning 40 seats in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Himachal Pradesh Congress has scheduled a Legislature Party meeting for today, Friday, at around 3 p.m. at Congress Headquarters Rajiv Bhawan in Shimla. The Congress was successful in unseating the ‘double-engine sarkar’ of the BJP by taking 40 of the state’s 68 Assembly seats.

The politicians’ decision about the name of the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister makes the meeting significant.

Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Rajeev Shukla, and Senior Election Supervisor Bhupesh Baghel are scheduled to arrive in Shimla at 1:00 pm today.

The Congress’ state president for the region, Pratibha Singh, will also be present at the party event. The Congress leaders will decide on the name of the CM after consulting with all of the party’s MLAs.

Without worrying about poaching, the 40 Congress MLAs will now congregate at Rajiv Bhavan in Shimla.

Earlier, the party had intended to relocate the MLAs to Chandigarh. In Mohali, a hotel was also prepared for their stay. However, the strategy was altered after the party secured 40 seats.

Now, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Pratibha Singh, and Mukesh Agnihotri are the front-runners for the position of chief executive. Ashok Kumari, Kaul Singh Thakur, and Thakur Ram Lal were three additional probables who lost the election.