Indian team for the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram now includes Kuldeep Yadav

For the third and final ODI against Bangladesh, which will be played on Saturday, December 10 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, India has added Kuldeep Yadav to its roster.

The choice was made after the Men in Blue encountered numerous injury issues during the current series. After Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar were both ruled out of the third game of the series, India suffered some setbacks.

Even though Sen missed the second game due to back stiffness, Chahar missed the second ODI due to a hamstring issue.

The third ODI won’t include Indian captain Rohit Sharma either because he injured his thumb in the previous game. Rohit, 34, attempted to grab a catch in the slip cordon but was unsuccessful. He received a punch on his thumb and then proceeded to the hospital for scans, adding damage to insult.

He then entered the batting order at No. 9 as India chased 272 to win and tie the series. Despite his heroic efforts, Rohit’s undefeated 28-ball 51 was in vain. Rohit returned to Mumbai to assess the seriousness of his injury.

India suffered a 5 run defeat in the game and a 0-2 series defeat. KL Rahul will serve as the Men in Blue’s leader in Chattogram while Rohit is away. In an ODI series, Bangladesh has never completely destroyed India.