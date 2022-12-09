IndiGo announces 168 weekly flights from this airport

Panaji: Low-budget air carrier based in India, IndiGo will operate 168 weekly flights from the New Goa International Airport in Mopa. The air carrier will operate these flights to 8 Indian cities. IndiGo’s new flights out of the airport in Mopa will connect Delhi (DEL), Mumbai (BOM), Bengaluru (BLR), Chennai (MAA), Pune (PNQ), Jaipur (JAI), Ahmedabad (AMD), and Hyderabad (HYD). This will be IndiGo’s largest ever-new station launch.

The New Goa International Airport is the New Goa International Airport in Goa. The airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11. The commercial operations will begin from January 5, 2023.

Also Read: Akasa Air offers discounts on flight tickets: Details inside

IndiGo will also operate flights from the present airport at Dabolim in South Goa.