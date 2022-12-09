IRCTC introduces ‘Ramayana Yatra’ tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a budget tour package. The Ramayana Yatra of South on the Bharat Gaurav Tourism Train will begin on January 25, 2023.

The 10 nights and 11 days tour will start from Safdarjung Railway station in New Delhi. Passengers can also board this train from Mathura, Agra, Gwalior, Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Lalitpur, Bina, and Bhopal.

The tour will cover all locations in South India associated with the Ramayana and Lord Rama including Trimbakeshwar Temple, Panchavati, Sita Gufa, Hampi, Anjanadari mountain, Virupaksha temple, Vitthal temple, visit Ramanathaswamy Temple, Dhanush Koti in Rameshwaram, and Vishnu Kanchi Temple, Sivakanchi, Kamakshi Amman Temple in Kanchipuram, Sri Sitaram Swamy Temple, Anjani Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, Ramtek Fort and Kalaram Temple.

The cost of the package is is Rs 42,155 for single occupancy in the comfort category and Rs 36,655 for double and triple sharing . A single share in the Superior category costs Rs 34,150. Double and triple sharing costs Rs 29,695. A single share in the Standard category costs Rs 28,550. While double and triple sharing costs Rs 24,825. It can be paid in EMI of Rs.1370/- per month.

The booking of the package will be done on a first come first serve basis.