Karnataka moral policing: 2 students attacked near theater

Two teenage kids were allegedly assaulted by a gang of five persons in front of a movie theatre in Sullia, Dakshina Kannada district, in a case of moral policing, informed police sources on Friday.

The two students, Mohammed Imtiyaz (20) and his companion, a member of the same community, who was 18 years old, were attacked on Wednesday as they waited to watch the movie ‘Kantara.’

Later, Imtiyaz and his companion reported the incident to the Sullia police, naming the perpetrators. Abdul Hameed, Ashraf, Sadique, Jabeer Jattipalla, and Siddique Borugudde have been named as the defendants.

The allegation claimed that they had also threatened to kill them.

According to the sources, Sullia police have opened a file and are looking into it.