Macron says that condoms will be made available for free for people aged between 18 and 25 years

The availability of condoms for those between the ages of 18 and 25 will soon be made free, according to French President Emmanuel Macron, who made the announcement on Thursday (December 8). The action is being done to stop the spread of sexually transmitted illnesses and prevent unintended pregnancies (STDs).

Macron was speaking to children during a discussion about health in Fontaine-le-Comte, a western French suburb of Poitiers.

He described it as a ‘minimal revolution in contraception.’

The initiative to provide free condoms comes after the one that started providing free birth control to all women under the age of 25. In order to prevent young women from stopping using contraception solely because they could not afford it, a programme for those under the age of 18 was expanded in this manner.

In France, if a doctor or midwife prescribes condoms, the national healthcare system will already pay for them.

On sexual education overall, ‘we are not very good on this subject. The reality is very, very different from the theory. It’s an area where we need to much better educate our teachers,’ Macron said.

While the government considers how to respond to a rise in Covid cases ahead of the holidays, Macron wore a face mask at the conference, claiming that he was following ‘health ministry standards.’ However, mask regulations have not yet been reinstated.

In light of the epidemic’s recent development, he stated, ‘I believe it’s important to set an example because we don’t necessarily want to go back to general mandates.’

Officials are urging people to wear masks in crowded venues and to get Covid vaccine booster shots as winter approaches.