Police seizes drugs worth Rs 7 crore, arrests 3

Guwahati: Assam police seized narcotic drugs worth Rs 7 crore from 2 trucks in the Khatkhati area in Karbi Anglong district near the Assam-Nagaland border. Police also arrested 3 persons in relation to this.

After getting specific inputs about the smuggling of drugs, police carried out a search operation and checking of vehicles in the area. During the operation, police intercepted 2 trucks and recovered 30,000 Yaba tablets from a truck bearing Nagaland registration number, and 757.15 gm of heroin packed in 55 soap cases from another truck with Manipur number plate. A case has been registered against the arrested and further investigation is on.