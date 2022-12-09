Telangana Rashtra Samithi, KCR’s party, is now officially known as Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Following the Election Commission’s approval of the name change of TRS to BRS, party leader and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today raised the party flag of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), thus launching TRS into national politics.

At the Hyderabad headquarters of the party, Mr. Rao raised the BRS flag.

He had previously put his signature on the documents pertaining to the TRS’s name change to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

At the event were former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, well-known actor Prakash Raj, and several BRS leaders.

On Thursday, Mr. Rao, popularly known as KCR, received a message from the Election Commission sanctioning the renaming of the TRS as the BRS.

The TRS changed its name to BRS in October in an effort to broaden its political reach beyond Telangana.

In order to advocate for the creation of a separate state, Telangana, out of an undivided Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Rao founded the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in 2001.