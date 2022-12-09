The Game Awards releases the list of best games of the year 2022 in various categories

The Game Awards released the list of best games of the year 2022 in various categories. Genshin Impact, the consensus favourite, was beaten out by Marvel Snap for the title of best mobile game of the year.

This caused a lot of commotion and anger among game fans, but on the plus side, Genshin Impact won the Player’s Voice Award on Thursday. Geoff Keighley served as the show’s host, and the ceremony lasted less time than usual.

Final Fantasy XIV took home the award for Best Ongoing, which Genshin Impact did not win. Travellers can still rejoice by assisting this beloved game in winning the Player’s Voice Award in 2022. The host even joked that they had to remove bot votes for this category, a reference to the ongoing allegations from and against the Sonic Frontiers fandom.

The complete list of 2022 Game Awards winners across all categories is given below:

Best Game Direction: Elden Ring

Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarok

Best Indie: Stray

Best Role-play Gaming: Elden Ring

Best Action Adventure: God of War Ragnarok

Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy XIV

Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV

Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarok

Best Score and Music: God of War Ragnarok