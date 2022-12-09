US woman ‘accidentally’ sends pet dog in a backpack through X-ray machine

A somewhat peculiar object was recently found packed into a passenger’s checked luggage at Dane County Regional Airport, shocking security personnel. At the airport in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, before the luggage was scheduled to be carried onboard the plane, a security guard spotted a live dog inside the container after it had gone through an airport X-ray machine.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) posted two images of the x-ray and the backpack on Twitter. When travelling with any animal, notify your airline and familiarise yourself with their policies. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine, wrote TSA in the caption.

In addition to the tweet, they shared the right technique to travel with a pet. The second tweet from TSA included the message, ‘Note: This is a @TSA PreCheck passenger travelling with a cat. If you suspect your pet will attempt an escape, ask to talk with a supervisor before removing the animal. Alternative screening alternatives may be available.’

The Transportation Security Administration has previously found a live animal concealed inside luggage. Last month, authorities at the airport in New York City discovered a live cat snuggled up inside a traveler’s suitcase.