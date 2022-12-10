Actor Shine Tom Chacko escorted out off Dubai-Kochi flight, after he tries to barge into cockpit

Dubai: Mollywood actor Shine Tom Chacko landed in a trouble after he allegedly tried to break into the cockpit of an Air India flight in Dubai. He was forced out of the flight after he attempted to barge into the cockpit. The actor was in Dubai for the promotion of his film ‘Bharatha Circus’, which hit theatres on December 9.

The flight was scheduled to leave the Dubai International Airport for Kerala at 1.30 pm on Saturday. When Shine attempted to break into the cockpit, the cabin crew intervened and asked him to return to his seat. But he refused to follow their request and it triggered a small ruckus inside the flight. Following this, the cabin removed him from the flight. The flight took off for Kochi after immigration officials took the actor in custody. According to reports, the actor is being questioned by immigration officials at Dubai airport.

The remaining actors and crew, meanwhile, are on their journey back to Kerala. According to reports, the actor told the immigration officials that he tried to enter the cockpit just for fun and never intended to create a disturbance inside the flight. There are also reports that Shine has not been allowed to leave the airport.