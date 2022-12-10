Actress Kristen Stewart named as the president of the jury at the upcoming edition of Berlin Film Festival

The 2018 edition of the Berlin Film Festival’s jury will be presided over by actress Kristen Stewart.

Berlinale’s directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said, ‘We’re excited about Kristen Stewart taking on this distinguished task. She’s one of the most talented and multifaceted actors of her generation. From Bella Swan to the Princess of Wales she has given life to everlasting characters. Young, shining and with an impressive body of work behind her, Kristen Stewart is the perfect bridge between the U.S. and Europe.’

The festival also said that Kristen Stewart is ‘considered one of Hollywood’s major young talents.’ ‘In 1999, at the age of 9, she celebrated her screen debut. Just three years later, she starred alongside Jodie Foster in David Fincher’s Panic Room and achieved wider public recognition.’

‘Her international breakthrough came with the five-part Twilight saga (2008–2012). In 2010, she attended the Berlinale with the independent production ‘Welcome to the Rileys’ (directed by Jake Scott). That same year, she received the Orange Rising Star Award for best newcomer at the BAFTAs,’ it added.

She co-starred with Juliette Binoche in the 2014 film ‘Clouds of Sils Maria,’ which was directed by French master Olivier Assayas. In 2015, she became the first American to win the French film award César for her performance in the movie.

According to the organisers, ‘She continued her work with Assayas in 2016 with ‘Personal Shopper’ in which she played the lead.’

Kristen Stewart just finished filming ‘Love Me’ starring Steven Yeun and ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ under the direction of Rose Glass.