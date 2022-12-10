Al Pacino to make his comeback on TV with the hit show ‘Hunters’ second season

The second season of the popular television programme ‘Hunters’ marks Al Pacino’s return to the screen. The first teaser for the show was released, and it looks just as promising as one would imagine.

At the start of the teaser, Dylan Baker’s Biff Simpson tells Logan Lerman’s Jonah Heidelbaum, ‘Let me live, and I will bring you the biggest prize you could imagine: Adolf Hitler.’

Then Lerman tells Jerrika Hinton’s Millie Morris, ‘One more run and everything that we have done would have been worth it,’ to which she replies, ‘We can’t do it alone, so where are your friends?’

The show about a group of assassins who are hunting down Nazis reunite for more action. According to Prime Video, the season takes place after an accident derails the Hunters’ exploits in Europe, and they ‘must band back together to hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who’s hiding in South America.’

It will also look to the past to see Pacino’s Meyer Offerman encounter ‘a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.’