Bhupendra Patel will take the oath of office as the new chief executive of Gujarat on Monday: BJP MLAs.

At a gathering of BJP MLAs today, former Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who resigned following Thursday’s election victory, received a second nomination for the position. Prior to Monday’s swearing-in event, Patel’s name was overwhelmingly approved after being proposed by Kanu Desai.

On Saturday, the Gujarat BJP held a legislative party conference in Gandhinagar to choose a candidate for the position of chief minister. Rajnath Singh, BS Yediyurappa, and Arjun Munda were among the prominent leaders and party observers present during the meeting.

On Monday, Bhupendra Patel, who was proposed for the position of chief minister, will take the oath of office. Amit Shah, the home minister, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will both be present.

With a historic landslide victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, the BJP broke its own seat-winning record.

It won 156 of the state’s 182 assembly seats, which is a record in and of itself. The previous record was set in 1985 when Madhav Singh Solanki and the Indian National Congress won the Assembly with 149 seats.