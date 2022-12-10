BJP MLAs in Gujarat will choose a new leader today, Bhupendra Patel is ready for his 2nd term

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA is having a Legislative Party meeting today to choose a new leader for the position of chief minister in the state capital Gandhinagar after scoring a record-breaking victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections. Bhupendra Patel, the incumbent chief minister, will be chosen for his second term during the meeting.

Bhupendra Patel and his whole cabinet submitted their resignations on Thursday in order to establish a new administration. On December 12, he will take an oath to become the state’s new chief minister. Amit Shah, the home minister, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will both be present.

Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, B S Yediyurappa, and Arjun Munda are present at the legislative party meeting as party observers.

With a historic landslide victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Gujarat Assembly elections. All previous records for the most seats any party has ever won in the state were broken by the party.

It won 156 of the state’s 182 assembly seats, which is a record in and of itself. The previous record was set in 1985 when Madhav Singh Solanki and the Indian National Congress won the Assembly with 149 seats.