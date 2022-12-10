Black woman led charity organisation halts work over safety concerns as she points out racism at Buckingham Palace

After speaking out against mistreatment at a Buckingham Palace event, the organisation run by a Black woman has suspended operations out of worry for her safety.

Ngozi Fulani, the founder of the Sistah Space organisation, alleged that Lady Susan Hussey made her ‘felt she was being interrogated’ by asking her repeatedly where she was ‘really’ from and appearing to know her history and nationality.

Fulani claims that after coming up against Lady Susan Hussey’s treatment of her, she received abuse online.

After the scandal went public, Lady Hussey, the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting and the 83-year-old godmother of Prince William, gave up her honorary position within the Royal Household.

Sistah Space, a group that assists women of African and Caribbean descent who have experienced sexual and domestic abuse, wrote on its Instagram page: ‘I appreciate your comments of encouragement and support.’

‘Unfortunately, recent events meant that we were forced to temporarily cease many of our operations to ensure the safety of our service users and our team. We are overwhelmed by the amount of support and encouragement and look forward to fully reinstating our services as soon as safely possible,’ it added.

BCC claims that Lady Hussey is even prepared to apologise to the organization’s founder personally.