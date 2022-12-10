Coastal authorities move swiftly to approve Speaker’s brother’s construction.

The AN Shahir-owned coastal structure, which belongs to the brother of Speaker AN Shamseer, has received approval for extra building from the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) in record time.

Records show that the Authority approved this structure in just four days despite having identical applications waiting for months or even years.

For a building that is only 27 metres from the sea and is located in the highly restricted CRZ-2 zone, the construction was approved without the imposition of any constraints. Since it is a business, the State Authority was the one that gave the application some thought. After the KCZMA granted permission, the city corporation also approved the construction.

After the business Pradeep and Partners, in which AN Shahir owns stock, was given a free lease on 15 cents of land in a crucial region under the department of ports and a one-story structure, there was criticism. When the market rate for renting out the building was Rs. 2 lakh per month, it was rented out for Rs. 45,000.