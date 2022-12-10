Elon Musk responds to Elton John’s decision to leave Twitter

Finally, Elton John has bid farewell to Elon Musk’s Twitter. The iconic performer has made the decision to stop using the microblogging website while on his final tour.

Citing ‘misinformation’ as his reason to leave the platform, the veteran singer tweeted: ‘All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.’

‘I`ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy, which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.’

Twitter’s CEO, Elon Musk, quickly reacted to John’s departure. Replying to his tweet, he wrote, ‘I love your music. I hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you`re concerned about?’

The microblogging service has been in the news ever since Musk’s dramatic takeover of Twitter, first for all the significant changes he made, from introducing a monthly membership plan for Twitter verification to the mass layoffs.